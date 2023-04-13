Available For Syndication

HOUSTON-based syndicator SUITERADIO and RFC MEDIA are making their digital "Made In TEXAS Radio" (MITR) 24-hour format available for broadcast syndication. The TEXAS Country/Red Dirt/Americana format is described as "pure distilled TEXAS, with lifestyle, travel, and music features," along with artist sessions hosted by my MITR personalities.

SUITERADIO's COO PANT FANT said, "We've already built the stage for authentic TEXAS Country music, now broadcasters are invited to ride with us."

MITR OM KEEGAN LUCAS added, "Our affiliates get authentic TEXAS entertainment with plenty of radio muscle from industry greats that know this music inside and out. Plus, the 'MITR Live!' series features the best of the best TEXAS Country artists who have built a loyal following. MITR is tested and proven, and it's market exclusive."

Get affiliate information by contacting JB CLOUD at SUITERADIO.





