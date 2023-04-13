McGraw (Photo: Big Machine Records)

DOWN HOME is a new entertainment media and marketing company based in NASHVILLE, launched by BIG MACHINE RECORDS artist TIM McGRAW in conjunction with his management company, EM.CO, and social content studio SHAREABILITY. TIM STAPLES, founder of SHAREABILITY, has been named DOWN HOME Co-Founder/CEO, and EM.CO’s BRIAN KAPLAN will serve as the new company's Chief Strategy Officer. JOEL BERGVALL is the company's Head of Film and Television.

The company will produce film, TV and digital media projects. McGRAW said, “Country music has always been about storytelling. Our stories are honest vignettes of life and family and community. I think there’s a longing for that. For me, that’s DOWN HOME. That’s how I grew up, those are the stories I like to tell, and that’s what I want our company to be about.”

The new company has an investment and first look deal with SKYDANCE MEDIA, DAVID ELLISON's entertainment company, which will help it develop film and television projects. SKYDANCE founder and CEO ELLISON, who will serve on the DOWN HOME board, said, “TIM McGRAW is an outstanding artist and entertainer. He is truly gifted at telling stories across mediums that deeply connect with the audience and has built an unmatched community of fans around the world. We are thrilled to partner with him, TIM STAPLES, BRIAN KAPLAN, and everyone at DOWN HOME as they have created a dedicated infrastructure to tell stories across film, TV, and music, to fulfill a massive demand for authentic, inspiring stories.”

The new company currently has two scripted series in development with SKYDANCE, with plans for features and animation to follow. DOWN HOME also plans to establish a social content studio to nurture emerging NASHVILLE talent.

STAPLES said, “From '1883' to ‘Friday Night Lights,’ or songs like ‘Humble and Kind,’ TIM McGRAW knows how to connect with this audience in a way that can be really powerful for both HOLLYWOOD and brands.”

DOWN HOME has obtained financing from TRISCORE ENTERTAINMENT and boutique merchant bank THE LAUREL GROUP.

