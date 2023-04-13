Registration Open Now

"CRS360" the COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR's monthly webinar series, will present the next installment, "The Lifecycle of a Song: Why Can't Radio and Records Find A Happy Medium?" on THURSDAY APRIL 20th at 1p (CT). The session will drill down on a single's life cycle and why finding a happy medium between radio and records has become difficult.

Moderated by Country consulting firm ALBRIGHT & O'MALLEY & BRENNER's KENNY JAY, the panel will include McVAY MEDIA's MIKE McVAY, ACTIONABLE INSIGHTS GROUP's BILLY McKIM, RECORDS NASHVILLE's JOSH EASLER and WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE's RAY MARINER. They will explore data points and insights that have emerged from a think tank organized by COUNTRY'S RADIO COACH owner JOHN SHOMBY and assembled by COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS over the past year to foster collaborative communication and actionable solutions for industry challenges.

The session is free, but sign-up is required here.

