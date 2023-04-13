Ted & Amy

CUMULUS Top 40 WNTQ (93Q)/SYRACUSE ups morning co-host AMY ROBBINS to Executive Producer of the TED & AMY IN THE MORNING show. Additionally, she will continue to host the station's community affairs show, STREET TALK.

CUMULUS SYRACUSE VP/Market Manager BETH COUGHLIN said, "TED & AMY IN THE MORNING marks its 34-year anniversary this year, bringing Central New Yorkers a reason to smile every morning!"

ROBBINS said, "We are so fortunate that this company still believes in local morning radio personalities. And because of that, I feel like it’s even more important to make sure that our show reflects what our listeners, our clients and our company care most about."

Meanwhile, TED LONG, her morning show partner, celebrates 43 years with the station this month. He started as an overnight jock in 1980, and began hosting mornings with ROBBINS in 1989. The two were inducted into the NEW YORK STATE BROADCASTERS’s Hall of Fame in 2019. They have been recognized by the SYRACUSE NEW TIMES Readers Poll for two decades as SYRACUSE’s Best Local Radio Personalities.

LONG remarked, "It’s truly been an honor to be a part of people’s lives for so long. Being born and raised here in Central NEW YORK and being able to interact on a daily basis with so much of the community, has been amazing for both of us!"

