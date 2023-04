Future Opening

MACDONALD BROADCASTING Country WKCQ (98 KCQ)/SAGINAW, MI is seeking candidates for a future, full-time air personality position. OM/PD JASON ADDAMS tells ALL ACCESS that this is not a voice-tracking opportunity, and if you have imaging, music scheduling, and promotional talents, "all the better."

Apply with a resume and mp3 to ADDAMS here.

