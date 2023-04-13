Music Nights And Weekends

iHEARTMEDIA Talk WAIO (RADIO 95.1)/ROCHESTER has added Rock for evenings, overnights, and weekends with the new slogan "REAL ROCK + REAL TALK."

With the recent layoff of RIZZO & JEFF (NET NEWS 3/31), the syndicated ROVER'S MORNING GLORY is now airing 2-6p (ET) weekdays, with BROTHER WEASE still in mornings and DITULLIO AND DALE in middays; iHEARTRADIO national Rock hosts JOSH KLINGER from Rock WCHI (ROCK 95.5)/CHICAGO and JASON "SHROOM" SCHUMM from Active Rock WEBN/CINCINNATI overnights and KARAH LEIGH from Alternative KTBZ (94.5 THE BUZZ)/HOUSTON, STACY WALTER from Alternative WXDX (105.9 THE X)/PITTSBURGH, and CHRIS ROZAK from Alternative WEND (106.5 THE END)/CHARLOTTE on the weekends. The music replaces sister Talk WTKS (REAL RADIO 104.1)/ORLANDO's SHAWN "THE NEWS JUNKIE" WASSON and the syndicated BOB AND TOM SHOW in evenings and overnights.

« see more Net News