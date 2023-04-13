Paul

RICH PAUL has been elected to the Board of Directors of LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT. The founder and CEO of KLUTCH SPORTS GROUP and LEBRON JAMES' longtime agent also serves as Head of Sports and on the board of UNITED TALENT AGENCY (UTA).

"RICH brings a valuable perspective from sports, business, entertainment and more," said LIVE NATION Board Chairman GREG MAFFEI. "We're fortunate to welcome him as a new addition to our board."

LIVE NATION Pres./CEO MICHAEL RAPINO added, "RICH understands what it takes to help talent develop a long and successful career. His input will be a great addition as we continue driving more value for artists and their fans through live shows."

"LIVE NATION's artist-centric approach to business makes this a really natural fit for me," said PAUL. "Going to an event live is one of the most powerful ways to experience sports and music, and I look forward to contributing to the company and the industry in this new way."

