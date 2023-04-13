Wildhorse Saloon Exterior (Photo: Carla Sloke/Shutterstock.com)

OPRY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, which is already in the celebrity bar business with BLAKE SHELTON's OLE RED chain, has now partnered with LUKE COMBS, and will re-brand its longtime downtown NASHVILLE venue WILDHORSE SALOON into COMBS-themed establishment, set to open in mid-2024.

The 69,000-square-foot venue has been operating as WILDHORSE SALOON since 1994. While the venue's new name has not been announced, it will be inspired by COMBS' 2016 hit, "Hurricane." It will continue to operate under its current name until the opening.

A website for the venue calls it an "off the charts music, food and drink experience ... The new, multi-level entertainment complex will bring the biggest acts, rooftop experience, whiskey & bourbon, dancing, sports bar, writer's room and more right to the downtown district ... The next-level honky-tonk will be full of distinct experiences inspired by [COMBS'] songs, lifestyle, interests and his connection with his BOOTLEGGERS" fan club.

According to THE TENNESSEAN, "COMBS' space plans to feature touring lineups and headlining locals inside a ticketed concert hall operated by the same group that produces roughly 275 shows a year at the nearby RYMAN AUDITORIUM. COMBS hopes the room caters to burgeoning Country talent, of course. But he also wants the room to be a go-to destination for touring acts across genres."

Plans for the four-story bar, THE TENNESSEAN reports, include: a 250-person honky-tonk space on the first floor; a two-story ticketed concert hall that holds up to 1,500; a third-story sports bar with legalized sports betting; a bachelorette-themed area named after his hit song, "Beautiful Crazy" and a section dedicated to his followers, the "Bootleggers"; an additional bar for high-end bourbon drinkers; "The Still" and songwriter's lounge, a second-story bar nodding to COMBS' backstage hangout space of the same name; and a 9,000-square-foot indoor-outdoor rooftop named the "Eye," a reference to COMBS' debut single, "Hurricane."

