Church (Photo: Joe Pugliese)

EMI RECORDS NASHVILLE artist ERIC CHURCH will be enshrined in downtown NASHVILLE's MUSIC CITY WALK OF FAME, it was announced TODAY (4/13) by the NASHVILLE CONVENTION & VISITORS CORP. (NCVC). That group's outgoing CEO, BUTCH SPYRIDON, will also be inducted into the WALK OF FAME during the MAY 4th ceremony, as will MUSICIANS HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM founders JOE & LINDA CHAMBERS.

GARTH BROOKS will be in attendance to induct SPYRIDON and the CHAMBERS, and CHURCH’s presenter will be announced in the weeks to come. SPYRIDON in retiring in JUNE after 32 years at the NCVC helm (NET NEWS 1/22). JOE CHAMBERS died last SEPTEMBER (NET NEWS 9/30/22) and his wife, LINDA, succeeded him as the downtown NASHVILLE museum's CEO in NOVEMBER (NET NEWS 11/7/22).

The induction ceremony will bestow the 98th, 99th and 100th stars on the WALK OF FAME since it was created in 2006. Inductees are recognized for their significant work of preserving the musical heritage of NASHVILLE, and for contributing to the world through song.

Members of the public are invited to watch the ceremony beginning at 11a (CT) at WALK OF FAME PARK.

