Flood FM Switches To 'Just Like Heaven Radio' Every Saturday Through May 13th
by Shawn Alexander
April 14, 2023 at 1:20 AM (PT)
FLOOD FM celebrated its two-year anniversary YESTERDAY (4/13) and announced that starting this SATURDAY (4/15) FLOOD FM morphs into "JUST LIKE HEAVEN RADIO," powered by GOLDENVOICE and FLOOD MAGAZINE, every SATURDAY through MAY 13th.
JUST LIKE HEAVEN RADIO will showcase 24 hours of music from all the artists performing at this year's JUST LIKE HEAVEN FESTIVAL on MAY 13th in PASADENA, CA. The third annual indie rock/electro dance event incudes YEAH YEAH YEAHS, MGMT, FUTURE ISLANDS, EMPIRE OF THE SUN, M83, HOT CHIP, CARIBOU, THE WALKMEN, THE BRAVERY, FEVER RAY, PEACHES, AZEALIA, THE FAINT, BANKS, LADYTON, and more.
FLOOD FM Head Of Programming AARON AXELSEN said, "It's like throwing a music festival and a radio station into a blender!"