Branded Merch

SUN & FUN MEDIA has partnered with JIMMY VINEYARD's EZ MERCH to offer branded merchandise for radio stations as a "one-stop shop" at ez-merch.com for cash, barter, or both.

SUN & FUN MEDIA CEO ROB KOBLASZ said, “For over 25 years, stations have trusted SUN & FUN MEDIA to deliver quality station branded merchandise for 100% barter. With EZ MERCH, we can provide stations with even more choices and flexibility. And stations can rest easy knowing they can talk directly to JIMMY or their SUN & FUN rep, instead of a computer or a phone rep in a far-off land.”

VINEYARD said, “With reduced staffing, radio pros often don’t have the time to source multiple items for best pricing, quality items, and on-time delivery. Now, stations can contact SUN & FUN and EZ MERCH for all their branded merch needs, and we take care of the rest. We can literally get any item stations need and listeners will love -- and save significant time and money, in the process. And we will meet or beat any competitor quotes, so there’s no better deal around.

“It’s a fact that the national merch companies just don’t get radio. Our combined companies represent over 100 years’ experience in radio at every level, and that makes an enormous difference for our customers. They go to our website, pick their items, get a cash and/or barter proposal, and get their goodies. It’s that easy. This partnership is a win for everyone.”

« see more Net News