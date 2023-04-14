Louis (Photo: NHPR)

UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAMPSHIRE College of Engineering and Physical Sciences CHRISTINE LOUIS has joined NEW HAMPSHIRE PUBLIC RADIO as VP/Development.

“In CHRISTINE, we’ve found an inspiring leader who knows NEW HAMPSHIRE and cares deeply about our state and NHPR’s public service mission,” said Pres./CEO JIM SCHACHTER. ”Her skills and background in building and growing successful giving programs will be vital to fulfilling that mission.”

LOUIS' background includes heading fundraising at the TILTON SCHOOL, CURRIER MUSEUM OF ART, GREATER WORCESTER COMMUNITY FOUNDATION, HOLDERNESS SCHOOL, BROOKWOOD SCHOOL, and BERWICK ACADEMY.

