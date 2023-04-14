-
Brewery Issues Special Edition Beer To Commemorate Al McCoy's 51 Years Calling Phoenix Suns Basketball
by Perry Michael Simon
April 14, 2023 at 3:02 AM (PT)
AL MCCOY's 51 years of calling PHOENIX SUNS basketball is being celebrated with a local craft brewery's release of a special edition beer.
PHX BEER CO.'s SHAZAAM Valley Style IPA, named after one of the retiring MCCOY's catchphrases and decked out in SUNS purple and orange, is being released TODAY (3/14) in a lot of 51 cases. The beer will be sold at the brewery's downtown PHOENIX taphouse in 4-packs and restaurant in SCOTTSDALE.