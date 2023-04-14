Puig

TELEVISAUNIVISION has promoted UNIVISION MIAMI Pres.GM CLAUDIA PUIG to SVP/State Government Affairs & Political Partner Solutions. PUIG will continue to be based in MIAMI and will report to EVP/Government Affairs STEVE HARO.

“CLAUDIA’s media industry knowledge, coupled with her extensive and longstanding political connections in FLORIDA and beyond, will be key to our company’s presence, impact, and support of the Hispanic community,” said HARO. “CLAUDIA is an exemplary leader, uniquely adept at understanding the roles of government in a business enterprise. I am excited to have her on the team.”

« see more Net News