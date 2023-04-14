Urging Blocking Of AI

The FINANCIAL TIMES is reporting that UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP (UMG) has gone to music streaming services, including SPOTIFY and APPLE, urging them to block artificial intelligence companies from using melodies or lyrics from UMG copyrighted music for training. The report says that UMG has told streaming services, "We will not hesitate to take steps to protect our rights and those of our artists."

According to the FT, UMG emails told the streaming services, "We have become aware that certain AI systems might have been trained on copyrighted content without obtaining the required consents from, or paying compensation to, the rights holders who own or produce the content.... We have a moral and commercial responsibility to our artists to work to prevent the unauthorized use of their music and to stop platforms from ingesting content that violates the rights of artists and other creators. We expect our platform partners will want to prevent their services from being used in ways that harm artists."

See more from the FINANCIAL TIMES here.

