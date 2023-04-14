Sold

HAMMOND BROADCASTING GROUP, LLC is selling Vietnamese Variety KNGO-A (VIET RADIO)/DALLAS to VIET MEDIA, LLC for $1.1 million. The buyer programs the station under a time brokerage agreement.

In other filings with the FCC, MIDWAY BROADCASTING COMPANY is selling R&B WFLM (104.5 THE FLAME)/WHITE CITY-VERO BEACH, FL to JDD RADIO, LLC for $3.75 million. The station has a construction permit to move to PALM BEACH SHORES, FL.

PORT BROADCASTING, LLC is selling Oldies WXEX-A-W246BP (SEACOAST OLDIES)/EXETER, NH, Oldies WXEX-F (SEACOAST OLDIES)/SANFORD, ME, and W298CU/CHESTER, NH to EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION for $690,000.

BAY CITIES BUILDING COMPANY, INC. is selling Classic Hits KDCQ (K-DOCK 92.9)/COOS BAY, OR to BICOASTAL MEDIA LICENSES III, LLC for $300,000. BICOASTAL MEDIA LICENSES III, LLC is also selling Classic Rock KJMX (THE ROCK 99.5)/REEDSPORT, OR to W7 BROADCASTING, LLC for $10,000.

And PERDOMO MEDIA GROUP CORPORATION is selling W298DI (formerly W224EK and W222AL)/PORT NORRIS, NJ to THE VOICE RADIO NEWARK, LLC for $238,000 ($43,000 down, $140,000 cash at closing, $55,000 in a promissory note).

