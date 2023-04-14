Dee, Murphy

Two AUDACY executives are exiting their posts with the company. President/Sports MIKE DEE is leaving his full-time position, but will stay on as a Senior Advisor to the company, while EVP/Strategy and Corporate Business Development TIM MURPHY is leaving after 15 years with the company, remaining on board through the end of APRIL.

In a memo to staff, Chairman/Pres./CEO DAVID FIELD lauded DEE for making "invaluable contributions to the company, deepening and enhancing our league and team relationships, forging landmark customer partnerships, and launching new content and monetization opportunities" and helping the company enter the sports betting space with the acquisition of BETQL and deals with FANDUEL and BETMGM; FIELD wrote that DEE "approached me in FEBRUARY about redefining his role within AUDACY, where he could continue contributing but free up some bandwidth to pursue other professional interests."

FIELD also noted MURPHY's shepherding of BOSTON's WEEI.COM, and cited his "outstanding leadership with key strategic, entrepreneurial, and industry partners and customers." He added that MURPHY "approached me earlier this year, suggesting that the smartest path forward for the company would be to pivot away from a centralized business development role and distribute those responsibilities to our business development leadership across the various focus areas."

