Investment

POSITION MUSIC has received a "significant minority investment" from VESPER COMPANY.

“I am excited to partner with the VESPER team as we enter this next phase of growth,” said CEO TYLER BACON. “With VESPER’s investment and strategic experience paired with our new credit facility from PINNACLE BANK, we are well-positioned to substantially build on the foundation we have built for 24 years. Additionally, I am excited to announce (VP/Head of Synch) EMILY WEBER, (VP/Head of A&R) MARK CHIPELLO and (VP/A&R and Gaming) JAKE VERSLUIS have been made partners in the company. The four of us have been working closely together for over a decade and I'm honored to more officially call them partners.”

VESPER's DAVID CARO said, "Few independent music companies today can match POSITION MUSIC’s scale, track record, and depth of synch and creative services.”

VESPER's RAJ GOPAL added, “For over twenty years, TYLER and his team have shown a strong commitment to serving artists and songwriters and helping them reach the next level of their careers. We’re excited to support the continued growth and evolution of POSITION MUSIC.”

Back: Vesper's Shamit Grover, Chipello, Bacon, Vesper's Thomas Van Wazer, Caro; Front: Weber, Versluis, Gopal (Photo: Mallory Turner)

