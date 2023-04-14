Cross

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk KPCC (LAist 89.3)/LOS ANGELES producer, "ALL THINGS CONSIDERED" early edition local host, and "CONSIDER THIS" podcast host AUSTIN CROSS will take over hosting duties on FRIDAY editions of the daily "AIRTALK WITH LARRY MANTLE" 9-11a (PT) starting TODAY (4/14). MANTLE will continue to host the MONDAY through THURSDAY editions and will be heard in the 10-11a hour FRIDAYS with his regular "FILM WEEK" movie segments.

“I asked LAist management several months ago if I could cut my schedule by an hour a week,” said MANTLE. “With a typical AIRTALK week consisting of 20 to 30 topics, I wanted the chance to step back from that pace just a bit, while continuing a five day a week presence with FLIM WEEK. I’m still energized by talking with LAist 89.3 listeners each day and am looking forward to more years of hosting our program. I’m very happy AUSTIN is hosting on FRIDAY. He’s already a trusted and respected voice on our air and I’m glad listeners will have this opportunity to hear more of him.”

Chief Content Officer KRISTEN MULLER said, “AUSTIN is one of the strongest voices we have at LAist. We are thrilled to see AUSTIN take over hosting 'AIRTALK' on FRIDAYS for one of our tentpole programs. AUSTIN has earned the opportunity to become the regular FRIDAY host, as LARRY moves to four days a week. We are confident he will be a trusted voice for Angelenos to hear on FRIDAY mornings.”

