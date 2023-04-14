Harness

D&H BROADCASTING hybrid Hot AC/Alternative KRLT (93.9 THE LAKE)/LAKE TAHOE Owner/GM/afternoon host STEVE HARNESS has initiated a boycott of KID ROCK’s music on the heels of ROCK’s reaction and response to ANHEUSER-BUSCH over its partnership with Trans activist and influencer DYLAN MULVANEY.

In a statement HARNESS said, “We have his song “All Summer Long” in our regular rotation and several of his songs in our request category, and they’ve all been dropped as of now. The KID can rock elsewhere, but not on KRLT. We hope other stations will follow our lead and send a message of tolerance and acceptance to the LGBTQ community. Playing KID ROCK is a tacit endorsement of his hatred, and hatred leads to violence. Our advertisers, DJs and listeners deserve better.”

HARNESS and THE LAKE PD/midday host NICK REYNOLDS also co-host “The Vocal Minority with NICK & STEVE” podcast.

