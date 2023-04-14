Celebrating Earth Day

AUDACY has set 44 volunteer events across the country to celebrate EARTH DAY (SATURDAY, APRIL 22nd). The events are part of AUDACY's "1Day 1Thing Sustainability Initiative." The events, with AUDACY team members, aim to positively impact the communities served and the planet. Projects scheduled include tree planting, park and waterway cleanups, recycling projects and the restoration of habitat.

AUDACY Dir./Sustainability JAIMIE FIELD commented, "One person doing one thing is good. All of us doing our '1Thing’ together is better. We're proud to once again unite with our local markets to inspire, spark action and challenge each other to do our part for the environment. This planet doesn’t belong to just one of us. It’s the one thing we all share."

You can get a complete list of what each AUDACY team is doing as part of the "1Day 1Thing Sustainability Initiative" here.

AUDACY's annual public affairs special running this weekend, APRIL 15 and 16 on AUDACY stations nationwide, is a 15-minute segment with AUDACY/WASHINGTON DC personality CORINNA DELGADO and Dr. M. SANJAYAN, CEO of CONSERVATION INTERNATIONAL. The special focuses on the ongoing seven-year documentary project by CONSERVATION INTERNATIONAL and PBS. You can preview the special here.





Corinna Delgado & Dr. M. Sanjayan (Photo: Conservation International)





« see more Net News