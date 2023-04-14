Starr (Photo: LinkedIn)

Recorded music database, marketplace, and community, DISCOGS, has named LLOYD STARR Chief Operating Officer (COO). STARR was most recently Pres./COO at VINYL ME, PLEASE and is a former Pres./COO of BEATPORT.

DISCOGS CEO KEVIN LEWANDOWSKI commented, "We're thrilled to welcome LLOYD STARR to the DISCOGS team as our new COO. LLOYD's extensive experience in the music industry and his track record of success in building and scaling companies make him an ideal addition to our leadership team. We're confident that his expertise will help us continue to grow and innovate as we serve our community of music fans, record collectors, and sellers around the world."

STARR added, "I've long admired the DISCOGS mission and it's passionate community. I am thrilled to join such a talented and creative team to help realize our vision and continue to add value for vinyl and music lovers worldwide."

