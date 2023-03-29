Harris

SALEM News-Talk WGUL-A-W229DJ (AM 860 THE ANSWER)/TAMPA and News-Talk WLSS-A-W229BR (AM 930 THE ANSWER)/SARASOTA still plan to give former iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WFLA-A-W233AV-W256CT/TAMPA morning host JACK HARRIS a tribute show and a chance to say the farewell he didn't get to give when he was recently let go, but the event will have to wait until the FALL due to HARRIS' contract with iHEARTMEDIA.

SALEM TAMPA GM BARB YODER said, “When I read that JACK HARRIS regretted not having the opportunity to say goodbye to his fans at the end of his most recent morning show, it really touched my heart. I’ve been in broadcasting for many years as well and though he’s been on a competing radio station, I’ve always admired and respected him and the way he connects with the TAMPA BAY community. So, to honor JACK we were going to devote one of our morning shows on THE ANSWER TAMPA and SARASOTA (860 AM, 930 AM and 93.7 FM) for a JACK HARRIS Tribute. We still intend to but have been advised that it would be best for JACK that we wait until a more suitable time”.

The stations, along with sister Religion WTBN-A-WTWD-A-WLSS-A (FAITH TALK FLORIDA), will be airing a special TODAY (4/14) with another former TAMPA radio mainstay, MASON DIXON, who will appear on BILL BUNKLEY's show 4-5p (ET) for a "Comeback Special" to discuss his career and his future.

