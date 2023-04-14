New Platform

Media technology provider MARKETRON has launched MARKETRON LINK, a production workflow platform for radio broadcasters. LINK, a cloud-based platform, has been used in-house at MARKETRON since 2018.

MARKETRON GM/Radio and SVP/Client Services JEFF LONDON said, "After many years of proving its value as an intuitive production workflow platform for large or small broadcasters, we feel confident bringing LINK to a larger audience who have been looking for a solution to their production process. It is everything our broadcasters need — and nothing they don’t — to ensure communication is easy between all departments."

FLOOD COMMUNICATIONS' SOLE SALAS added, "Our problem has always been in-house handling of production. All the paperwork allowed for mistakes to happen, which cost time, money and unhappy clients. With MARKETRON LINK, I can see the status of the production request and stop the nonsense of constantly checking with the production team to see if my commercial was loaded. I love it!"

More details are available at www.marketron.com/marketronlink.

