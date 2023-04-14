Mason (Photo: LinkedIn)

Longtime iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk KEX-A/PORTLAND radio personality MARK MASON exited the station after 28 years on APRIL 5th.

MASON's departure leaves KEX with an entirely syndicated lineup, including PREMIERE's CLAY TRAVIS and BUCK SEXTON, GLENN BECK, JESSE KELLY, and GEORGE NOORY and the independently-syndicated ARMSTRONG & GETTY, "OUR AMERICAN STORIES," and MICHAEL BERRY. MASON continues as the public address announcer for PORTLAND TRAILBLAZERS basketball.

