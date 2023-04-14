-
The Script Guitarist Mark Sheehan Passes Away
by Jeff McKay
The IRISH Rock band THE SCRIPT announced the news that guitarist MARK SHEERAN passed away in a hospital following a brief illness. He was 46.
The band posted on social media, “Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend MARK SHEERAN passed away today in hospital after a brief illness. The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time.”
THE SCRIPT formed in 2001 by SHEERAN with drummer GLEN POWER and singer/songrwriter DANNY O’DONOGHUE.