Longtime morning co-host TIM FOX has revealed plans to retire from MCKENZIE RIVER BROADCASTING Country KKNU (NEW COUNTRY 93.3)/EUGENE, OR. Along with co-hosts TRACY BERRY and BILL BARRETT (who retired in 2021 and died last year), FOX was inducted into the COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME in 2018, the same year the three celebrated their 20th anniversary as a team.

BERRY will continue on in mornings, and consultant SCOTT HUSKEY, President of RWPC, is seeking a successor for FOX. Reach HUSKEY with your airchecks and resumes here, and send best wishes to FOX here.

