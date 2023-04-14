(Photo: Nattapol Meechart/Shutterstock.com)

Officials at vinyl record manufacturer UNITED RECORD PRESSING were joined by TENNESSEE Gov. BILL LEE, and the state's DEPARTMENT OF ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT Commissioner STUART McWHORTER YESTERDAY (4/13) to announce that the company will expand manufacturing operations at its headquarters in NASHVILLE. UNITED RECORD PRESSING is investing $10.8 million and creating 209 new jobs in DAVIDSON COUNTY, more than doubling its total employees,

According to a press release from the state, "Once complete, the additional manufacturing capacity and improvements to the facility’s infrastructure will allow the company to better serve its growing customer demand."

Founded in 1949 in NASHVILLE, the historic UNITED RECORD PRESSING is the oldest and largest vinyl record pressing plant in NORTH AMERICA. Its history includes pressing the first BEATLES single in the U.S., as well as many of the classic MOTOWN hits during the 1960s and ‘70s. It currently manufactures approximately 50,000 records per day for artists in many different genres of music.

Said company CEO and Chairman MARK MICHAELS, "UNITED RECORD PRESSING is and always has been a TENNESSEE-based company with over 74 years of rich history here. We are excited to be making this investment in our expansion in Middle TENNESSEE, and are very appreciative of the important support we have received.”

« see more Net News