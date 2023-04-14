Lady Gaga: In The (White) House (Photo: DFree / Shutterstock.com)

President JOE BIDEN appointed LADY GAGA and producer BRUCE COHEN ("AMERICAN Beauty," "Silver Linings Playbook") to co-chair the revived PRESIDENT'S COMMITTEE ON THE ARTS & HUMANITIES. The board includes a panel of members including, per the release, "prominent artists, scholars, and philanthropists who have demonstrated a serious commitment to the arts and humanities” to as an advisory board on cultural policy.

The committee returns after a five-year hiatus, disbanding during the TRUMP administration to protest his response to the 2017 white supremacist rally in CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA.

BIDEN signed an executive order in SEPTEMBER to revive the committee, which was created in 1982 under former president RONALD REAGAN as part of the INSTITUTE OF MUSEUM AND LIBRARY SERVICES.

Others tapped to the committee include SHONDA RIMES, JOE WALSH, GEORGE CLOONEY, JENNIFER GARNER, TROY KOTSUR and KERRY WASHINGTON.

LADY GAGA performed the national anthem at BIDEN’s 2021 inauguration, and was a vocal supporter during his campaign. When the election was officially called, she congratulated BIDEN and KAMALA HARRIS, “You just gave the world one of the greatest acts of kindness and bravery humanity has ever seen.”

