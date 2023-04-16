Smulyan & Griswold

What’s it like to build a successful media company over nearly 50 years? EMMIS COMMUNICATIONS Founder/CEO JEFF SMULYAN has published a book, ‘Never Ride A Roller Coaster Upside Down’ (available through AMAZON as an audiobook, on KINDLE, or hardcover). JEFF has tons of fascinating stories to share on his path to success which has been anything but straightforward.

From owning the SEATTLE MARINERS to creating the two largest Hip Hop radio stations, WQHT (HOT 97)/NEW YORK and KPWR (POWER 106)/LOS ANGELES and having managed people like DAVID LETTERMAN, KEN GRIFFEY JR. and DON IMUS, JEFF has really had a hell of a rollercoaster ride.

ALL ACCESS is pleased to present this very special POWER PLAYER interview with JEFF, being interviewed by legendary BOB & TOM cohost TOM GRISWOLD. Please watch and listen, right here.

