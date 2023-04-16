Photo: Rosalia & Rauw Alejandro (Photo: Michael Esposito)

BAD BUNNY made history as the first LATIN artist to ever headline the COACHELLA VALLEY MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL, its first weekend held on the POLO FIELDS at INDIO, CA with all six stages livestreamed for the first time on YOUTUBE, lovingly referred to as "COUCHELLA."

BAD BUNNY proved perhaps the world's most popular performer at the moment with his set FRIDAY night, teasing the crowd whether they wanted him to speak in ENGLISH or SPANISH, with the crowd cheering wildly for the latter.

BLINK-182 made their first appearance since 2014 with newly returned guitarist/singer TOM DeLONGE, reuniting with MARK HOPPUS and drummer TRAVIS BARKER for a '90s emo revival that had the crowd moshing like it was 1994, finishing their set with the potent combo of "I Miss You," "All the Small Things" and "Dammit." The band's appearance was announced the day before they played FRIDAY afternoon to a raucous reception.

Other first-night performers included GORILLAZ' DAMON ALBAIRN, who brought on special guests THUNDERCAT, DEL THE FUNKY HOMOSAPIEN and members of rap royalty DE LA SOUL for "Feel Good Inc.," a tribute to the recently passed TRUGOY THE DOVE.

Special guests were in abundance for METRO BOOMIN's set, including FUTURE, 21 SAVAGE, THE WEEKND, DON TOLIVER, JOHN LEGEND and DIDDY, plus MIKE DEAN on keys and sax, including THE WEEKND's six-song finale, including the hit, "Creepin'," which interpolates MARIO WINANS' "I Don't Wanna Know."

KAYTRANADA's sunset set at the OUTDOOR THEATRE was another highlight, along with PUSHA T's mainstage afternoon set, which included a welcome to "Cokechella," a threatening "Just So You Remember" and an exultant "If You Know You Know."

SATURDAY night featured the spectacular BLACKPINK, the four-woman KOREAN group -- JENNIE KIM, JISOO, LISA, ROSE -- that shone in their 9:00 segment on the OUTDOOR stage.

The set was preceded by a jaw-dropping aerial drone show that referenced iconic installations from COACHELLA's past, from the massive caterpillar that transformed into a butterfly in 2015 to the astronaut that appeared in 2014 and 2019. After performing hits like “Kill This Love,” “How You Like That,” “Pretty Savage,” “Kick It” and “Whistle,” the show entered a second act where each of the four members performed a solo track. As the first KOREAN group to headline COACHELLA, BLACKPINK added to their massive fan club of BLINKS, as they're known.

The other highlight of the evening was the debut of BOYGENIUS, the supergroup formed by PHOEBE BRIDGERS, JULIEN BAKER and LUCY DACUS, which opened with a tongue-in-cheek version of "Boys Are Back In Town" and ended with BRIDGERS and DACUS rolling around on-stage after the dynamic closer, "Salt In The Wound."

Also featured on SATURDAY was LATIN phenom ROSALIA, joined on-stage by reggaeton icon RAUW ALEJANDRO for "Beso" and "Vampiros," two songs from their recent three-song "RR" collaboration; classic alternative band THE BREEDERS and rising indie singer-songwriter REMI WOLF, who brought the house down with her flamboyant performance.

FRANK OCEAN's controversial performance took place on SUNDAY night, with a highly divisive show behind a giant digital screen that was loathed and praised in equal measures, though the unorthodox artist prevented the show from being seen on YOUTUBE and didn't allow photographers to shoot it, either.

COACHELLA also proved the spawning grounds for romance, with CAMILA CABELLO and SHAWN MENDES renewing their relationship, while BAD BUNNY and KYLIE JENNER were seen getting chummy in the crowd though the PUERTO RICAN superstar did not remove his mask.

A second COACHELLA weekend takes place next FRIDAY, SATURDAY and SUNDAY (APRIL 21st-23rd).

« see more Net News