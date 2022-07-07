AUDACY Country WDSY (Y108)/PITTSBURGH morning host TOM "CADILLAC JACK" KAPSALIS is home from the hospital and recuperating following his double heart bypass surgery on APRIL 7th (NET NEWS 4/7). His daughter, PRESLEY, shared the news of his return home on FRIDAY (4/14), writing, "What a rough 10 days it has been! Thank you all for the continued thoughts, prayers, calls, texts, and donations."

A GOFUNDME page has been set up by his family to help with his medical bills and in-home care, with a $10,000 goal. Find it here.

