Hill Bailey

With the pending sale of Oldies KDRI (THE DRIVE)/TUCSON, AZ, to BUSTOS MEDIA, "The BOBBY & BAILEY Morning Show" will be coming to an end, with HILL BAILEY leaving the TUCSON area for "family reasons."

Prior to her four years at THE DRIVE, HILL BAILEY worked for CUMULUS and WESTWOOD ONE, tracking 34 stations a day. Her 25 years on-air include Classic Hits, Active Rock, Hot AC, Top 40, Country and Alternative. Please reach out to her if you desire a clever, witty, consistent, but malleable on-air personality, at hillary.jordan@gmail.com or (520) 425-4255.

RADIO TUCSON LLC President BOBB RICH says, "HILL BAILEY has been a key staffer from day one in AUGUST 2019. I personally recommend her. She is one special multi-talented broadcaster."









