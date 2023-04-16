Halsey (Photo: Jamie Lamor Thompson / Shutterstock.com)

HALSEY and CAPITOL RECORDS are ending their partnership, according to a report in VARIETY.

The performer's managers, ANTI-POP's JASON ARON and ANTHONY LI, issued the following statement: “After eight great years the decision to leave CAPITOL is bittersweet, but we are excited about exploring a new partnership and sharing new music with fans."

The record company released their own comments, “Everyone at CAPITOL poured their hearts and souls into helping HALSEY achieve their dreams and present their music to the world. We are incredibly proud of all we accomplished together, and wish HALSEY the very best in all their future endeavors.”

HALSEY took her dispute with the record to the public on social media about a year ago. They were believed to have been negotiating an exit strategy with the label during recent months.

Her grievances with CAPITOL started last year, when the artist was putting out a new track, “So Good.” HALSEY took to social media to complain that the label was declining to put the fresh song out unless the artist would concoct a TIKTOK campaign as “So Good” hit DSPs after CAPITOL issued a conciliatory statement.

On MAY 31st of last year, CAPITOL wrote on social media, “HALSEY, we love you and are here to support you. We are committing to a release of ‘So Good’ on JUNE 9th, 2022… We are an artist-first company that encourages open dialogue. We have nothing but a desire to help each one of our artists succeed, and hope that we can continue to have these critical conversations.”

HALSEY’s last track to come out through CAPITOL, “Die 4 Me,” a solo version of a song they previously cut as a duet with POST MALONE, was released FEBRUARY 23rd to little impact.

All four of their albums have reached either #1 or #2 on the BILLBOARD 200. The first three, “Badlands,” “Hopeless Fountain Kingdom” and “Manic” were all certified double-platinum.

The last album, "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power," eleased in AUGUST 2021, produced by TRENT REZNOR and ATTICUS ROSS, found favor among critics, even if it wasn't as successful commercially. After a #2 bow on the BILLBOARD 200, with no hit single attached, it had a short stay on the album chart.

HALSEY has had two songs reach #1 on the Hot 100: “Without Me,” in 2018, preceded by a collaboration with the CHAINSMOKERS, “Closer,” in 2016.

