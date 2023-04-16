Buys Four, Spins Two

Filings submitted to the FCC indicate that RADIO ONE is paying $27.5 million for the four stations it is buying from COX MEDIA GROUP -- Country KKBQ-F (93Q COUNTRY)/PASADENA-HOUSTON, Classic Rock simulcast KHPT/CONROE-KGLK/LAKE JACKSON (THE EAGLE 106.9 & 107.5), and Classic Country KTHT (COUNTRY LEGENDS 97.1)/CLEVELAND, TX-HOUSTON.

In addition, URBAN ONE has filed to spin KTHT and its own Gospel KROI (PRAISE 92.1)/SEABROOK-HOUSTON to SUGARLAND STATION TRUST, LLC, a divestiture trust with SCOTT KNOBLAUCH as trustee. In the filings, URBAN ONE writes that it has "entered into an agreement to sell KROI to a minority-owned broadcaster that is a new entrant to the HOUSTON market and is actively engaged in discussions to sell KTHT."

