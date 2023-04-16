-
Bailey Zimmerman Holds The Top Of The Country Chart For A Second Consecutive Week
by Phyllis Stark
April 17, 2023 at 4:36 AM (PT)
As his new single, "Religiously," impacts Country radio TODAY (4/17), WARNER/WEA/ELEKTRA's BAILEY ZIMMERMAN remains on top of the MEDIABASE Country singles chart for a second consecutive week with "Rock And A Hard Place," his second radio single and second #1 hit. There is zero movement in the chart's Top 5 this week, with all records holding their positions from last week.
The rest of the Top 10 sees TYLER HUBBARD's "Dancin' In The Country" moving 7-6 and DAN + SHAY's "You" rising 8-7. LAINEY WILSON's recent #1, "Heart Like A Truck." remains in the Top 10 at #8. BRETT YOUNG's "You Didn't" holds steady at #9, and new to the Top 10 this week is SCOTTY McCREERY's "It Matters To Her," up 12-10.