Zimmerman (Photo: Spidey Smith)

As his new single, "Religiously," impacts Country radio TODAY (4/17), WARNER/WEA/ELEKTRA's BAILEY ZIMMERMAN remains on top of the MEDIABASE Country singles chart for a second consecutive week with "Rock And A Hard Place," his second radio single and second #1 hit. There is zero movement in the chart's Top 5 this week, with all records holding their positions from last week.

The rest of the Top 10 sees TYLER HUBBARD's "Dancin' In The Country" moving 7-6 and DAN + SHAY's "You" rising 8-7. LAINEY WILSON's recent #1, "Heart Like A Truck." remains in the Top 10 at #8. BRETT YOUNG's "You Didn't" holds steady at #9, and new to the Top 10 this week is SCOTTY McCREERY's "It Matters To Her," up 12-10.

Zimmerman was surprised with a plaque celebrating double platinum certification of his first two singles. It was presented by his team on the opening date of the Morgan Wallen stadium tour in Milwaukee. Pictured (l-r) are: Adi Sharma, Diane Monk, Stephanie Hagerty, Kevin Liles, Scott Frazier, Cris Lacy, Jacob Fain, Tracy Martin, Zimmerman, Ben Kline, Gregg Nadel, Chief Zaruk, Jonathan Janis and Simon Tikhman.

