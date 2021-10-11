Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Miley Retakes Top Spot; Rema/Selena, Miguel Rise; PinkPantheress Top 10

* MILEY CYRUS regains the top spot with "Flowers" for the eighth time in nine weeks

* REMA & SELENA GOMEZ rises 5*-4* with "Calm Down," up 2208 spins

* MIGUEL goes 8*-6* with "Sure Thing," up 1255 spins

* PINKPANTHERESS ft. ICE SPICE is now top 10, up 11*-10* with "Boy's A Liar Pt. 2," up 897 spins

* TOOSII is up 824 spins and moves 26*-24* with "Favorite Song"

* JONAS BROTHERS surge 40*-27* with "Waffle House," up 1537 spins

* POST MALONE has the top debut at 30* with "Chemical," with 1598 spins

* NF debuts at 33* with "HAPPY," up 695 spins

* DAVID GUETTA, ANNE-MARIE, and COI LERAY enter at 38* with "Baby Don't Hurt Me," up 606 spins

Rhythmic: Coi Leray Back On Top; PinkPantheress Top 5; Nicki Top 10; Toosii, Lola Brooke Top 15

* COI LERAY returns to #1 with "Players," and now with five total weeks

* PINKPANTHERESS FT. ICE SPICE goes 8*-5* with "Boy's A Liar Pt. 2," up 450 spins

* REMA & SELENA GOMEZ remain at 6* with "Calm Down," up 346 spins

* NICKI MINAJ goes top 10 with "Red Ruby Da Sleeze," rising 11*-10*, at +317 spins

* TOOSII goes top 15, up 16*-12* with "Favorite Song," up 685 spins

* LOLA BROOKE goes top 15 as well, rising 17*-15* with "Don't Play With It," featuring BILLY B, at +165 spins

* DOECHII & KODAK BLACK is top 20, up 23*-16* with "What It Is (Block Boy)," up 412 spins

* DON TOLIVER surges 22*-17* with "Private Landing" featuring JUSTIN BIEBER and FUTURE, up 294 spins

* NLE CHOPPA FT. LIL WAYBE is top 20, up 25*-19* with "Ain't Gonna Answer," up 423 spins

* DRAKE scores a big debut at 22* with "Search & Rescue," up 1070 spins

* ROD WAVE debuts at 40* with "Fight The Feeling," up 399 spins

Urban: Lola Brooke/Billy B Hold #1 Spot; Metro Boomin Top 10; Ice Spice, J.K. Mac Top 15

* LOLA BROOKE holds the top spot for a 2nd week with "Don't Play With It" featuring BILLY B

* DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE move 8*-7* with "Spin Bout U," up 254 spins

* METRO BOOMIN goes top 10, up 11*-10* with "Creepin'," featuring THE WEEKND & 21 SAVAGE and +167 spins

* SUPERSTAR PRIDE is up 15*-12* with "Painting Pictures," up 500 spins

* ICE SPICE is also top 15, rising 16*-13* with "In Ha Mood," up 289 spins

* J.K. MAC also goes top 15, climbing 17*-15* with "No Love"

* ELLA MAI goes top 20, moving 21*-18* with "This Is," up 238 spins

* NLE CHOPPA feat. LIL WAYNE moves 34*-27* with "Ain't Gonna Answer," up 544 spins

Hot AC: Miley Remains #1; Gaga Rising; Sheeran Top 10; SZA Top 15

* MILEY CYRUS holds the top spot for a 7th week with "Flowers"

* LADY GAGA remains at 3* with "Bloody Mary" but is up 207 spins

* ED SHEERAN goes top 10 with "Eyes Closed," up 11*-8* and +406 spins

* SZA is top 15 with "Kill Bill," climbing 17*-14* and +269 spins

* BEBE REXHA top 20 with "Heart Wants What It Wants," up 21*-20*

* JONAS BROTHERS with a big debut at 24* with "Waffle House," up 653 spins

* LIZZY MCALPINE debuts at 38* with "Ceilings"

Active Rock: Hardy Takes Top Spot; Godsmack Top 5; Metallica Surging; From Ashes To New Top 20

* HARDY takes the top spot, moving 3*-1* with "JACK," up 174 spins

* GODSMACK goes top 5, up 7*-5* with "Soul On Fire," up 60 spins

* METALLICA moves 10*-8* with "72 Seasons," up 315 spins

* FROM ASHES TO NEW go top 20, up 22*-20* with "Hate Me Too"

* GRETA VAN FLEET debut at 28* with "Meeting In The Master," up 226 spins

* NONPOINT enter at 38* with "Heartless"

* THEORY OF A DEADMAN debut at 40* with "Two Of Us (Stuck)"

Alternative: Linkin Park Hold Top Spot; Rosa Linn Top 10; Dirty Heads Top 15; Bad Omens, Silversun Pickups Top 20

* LINKIN PARK spend a 6th week atop the Alternative chart with "Lost"

* GORILLAZ and the REVIVALISTS remain at 3* and 4* respectively but post triple digit spin gains

* ROSA LINN goes top 10 with "SNAP," up 11*-10*

* MIKE SHINODA is pushing toward the top 10, up 15*-12* with "In My Head," featuring KAILEE MORGUE, up 149 spins

* DIRTY HEADS go top 15 with "Rescue Me," rising 16*-15*

* BAD OMENS go top 20, up 21*-18* with "Just Pretend" at +105 spins

* SILVERSUN PICKUPS also hit the top 20, up 22*-20* with "Empty Nest," up 105 spins

* SMASHING PUMPKINS debut at 33* with "Spellbinding," up 165 spins

* THE 1975 enter at 40* with "Oh Caroline," up 75 spins

Triple A: The Revivalists Hold Top Spot; Depeche Mode Runner Up; Hozier Top 3; Beck Top 5

* THE REVIVALISTS hold the top spot with "Kid" for a 3rd week

* DEPECHE MODE are the runner up with "Ghosts Again," rising 3*-2*

* HOZIER go top 3, up 4*-3* with "Eat Your Young"

* BECK has another top 5, up 8*-5* with "Thinking About You"

* JENNY LEWIS debuts at 29* with "Psychos"

* MICHIGANDER enters at 30* with "Superglue"

« see more Net News