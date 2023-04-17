Previewing Upcoming Session At AAAS 2023

In the latest blog post from NUVOODOO MEDIA, CAROLYN GILBERT and LEIGH JACOBS point out that the success or failure of a station can hinge on a tenth of a ratings point. In the blog post, NUVOODOO MEDIA shares that a step-by-step path to adding a tenth of a ratings point will be the subject of NUVOODOO's session at the upcoming ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT, which begins WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26.

NUVOODOO MEDIA's session, scheduled for THURSDAY, APRIL 27, at 3p Eastern/12 Noon Pacific. NUVOODOO MEDIA's CAROLYN GILBERT, LEIGH JACOBS and PJ KLING will take you through a seven-step process focused on adding that critical tenth of a ratings point. Key to NUVOODOO's session for you is NUVOODOO, keeping focus throughout, "on the reality of 2023 budgets and work to come up with low-cost (or no-cost) ways to build ratings."

NUVOODOO MEDIA's session at the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT will also target as many ways as possible to influence your station's critical AQH numbers.

See more with the latest blog from NUVOODOO MEDIA here.





« see more Net News