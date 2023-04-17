Coming Friday

CUMULUS Top 40 KRBE/HOUSTON's morning show, "THE ROULA AND RYAN SHOW", unveiled today (4/17), that the station will come "TAY-RBE" this FRIDAY, APRIL 21 as TAYLOR SWIFT's "THE ERAS TOUR" hits HOUSTON for three shows at NRG STADIUM.

KRBE also kicked off "TAYLOR TAG" with listeners signing up on the station's site to win last-minute tickets to "THE ERAS TOUR".





