Premiering April 18

STEVE HARVEY MORNING SHOW co-host KIER "JUNIOR" SPATES is teaming with DR. COREY HEBERT to host a new podcast, "LIVING YOUR LIFE."

SPATES, described as a "sickle cell warrior," and HEBERT, Chief Medical Officer at DILLARD UNIVERSITY, will feature lifestyle stories and information about Sickle Cell Anemia, bringing attention to families and individuals thriving despite the disease or the sickle cell trait.

"LIVING YOUR LIFE" premiers TUESDAY (4/18) on YOUTUBE and at https://livingyourlife.online.

