CURTIS MEDIA GROUP, has named BRUCE FENIGER VP of its CURTIS NETWORK GROUP, which includes the NORTH CAROLINA NEWS NETWORK, SOUTHERN FARM NETWORK and NORTH CAROLINA SPORTS NETWORK. Most recently, FENIGER was PAMAL/HUDSON VALLEY, NY VP/GM.

CURTIS MEDIA GROUP Pres./COO TRIP SAVERY commented, "I am so pleased to have BRUCE join our team in NORTH CAROLINA. He has enjoyed so much success in local, national and network radio sales and management, and I look forward to him leading our network division."

FENIGER added, "I am thrilled to be working for a broadcast group that I have worked with and admired for 25 plus years. CURTIS MEDIA is a leader in the industry, and I look forward to taking the networks to new and expanded heights."

