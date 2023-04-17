Anderson

AUDACY Hot AC WMC (FM 100)/MEMPHIS APD/MD/morning host RYAN ANDERSON has started his search to line up a new programming opportunity. ANDERSON will exit WMC when the station completes its flip to Country following the sale of sister station WLFP (94.1 THE WOLF)/MEMPHIS to EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION (EMF) (NET NEWS 4/7).

Details of the planned programming changes were unveiled TUESDAY (NET NEWS 4/11).

With RYAN ANDERSON's impending exit, a multi-format programmer/air talent becomes available. ANDERSON has 12+ years of PD experience and is also open to discussing other opportunities. Reach out to him at (407) 733-1370 or ChrisRyanAnderson29@gmail.com.

