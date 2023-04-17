Mack And Campbell (Photo: Brooke Stevens Photography)

Songwriter and musician KT MACK has launched a new publishing venture in NASHVILLE, PARK AVE WEST SONGS PUBLISHING (PAWS). His first signing is Canadian-born singer/songwriter SADIE CAMPBELL. The company is an extension of MACK's PARK AVE WEST SONGS, launched in 2020.

CAMPBELL is currently writing and recording her first full-length album, METAMORPHOSIS, releasing later this year as the follow-up to 2021’s DARKROOM.

MACK said of signing CAMPBELL, “I was first drawn to SADIE’s powerful, raspy voice as an artist. However, it was her songwriting voice that got me hooked. Her courage and vulnerability as a storyteller are expressed by true life experiences lived through a creative mind. She has something to say and isn’t afraid to say it in any genre. Rock, Pop, Americana or Country, she writes from an authentic soul and I am extremely excited to work with her.”

CAMPBELL commented, "It’s a dream come true to work with someone with such heart, belief and tenacity like KT. I am so honored and excited to be part of the PARK AVE WEST team.”

