Reopens Management Division

PAM LEWIS, owner of NASHVILLE-based PR firm PLA MEDIA, has relaunched the company's management division with the signing of Country/Rock group CENTURY DRIVE. In the late '80s, LEWIS was one of the first NASHVILLE-based female artist managers, and co-managed GARTH BROOKS early in his career.

LEWIS said, "When I met CENTURY DRIVE and we got a chance to work together, my team and I were all sold on them as writers, musicians, and unique performers. I was not planning to manage them, but am thrilled to have the opportunity to open doors for them and ensure their magical music gets heard by the broadest audience possible. They are both nostalgic and new with killer familial harmonies, well-crafted songs, a dynamic live show and a stellar work ethic."

CENTURY DRIVE's GRAMMY-nominated, DOVE and BMI Award-winning drummer, CHAD CHAPIN, said, "We are so excited to team up with PAM LEWIS for management and PLA MEDIA. From day one, the conversations were so inspiring that we knew it was a good fit for us as a band. Never before have we been this excited about what this team is capable of."

The group will be releasing a new single. "Wild Hearts, Wild Highways," in MAY.





(l-r) Century Drive’s Casey Parnell and Chad Chapin, Pam Lewis, and the band's Lonnie Chapin and Corey Parnell

