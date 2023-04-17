-
iHeartRadio Promos, Upside Spots Again Top Media Monitors Top 10 National Radio Advertisers List For April 10-16
by Perry Michael Simon
iHEARTRADIO promos repeated on top of MEDIA MONITORS' list of top 10 national radio advertisers for APRIL 10-16, and UPSIDE also repeated as the top paid advertiser. THE HOME DEPOT returned to the top 10 from 25th place last week.
The list:
1. iHEARTRADIO (last week #1; 59016 instances)
2. UPSIDE (#2; 53319)
3. INDEED (#6; 45498)
4. PROGRESSIVE (#5; 43599)
5. ZIPRECRUITER (#3; 43134)
6. THE HOME DEPOT (#25; 41236) 7. BABBEL (#7; 41166)
8. SWIFFER (#10; 31911)
9. WENDY'S (#14; 29358)
10. GRAINGER (#9; 29111)