Top 10

iHEARTRADIO promos repeated on top of MEDIA MONITORS' list of top 10 national radio advertisers for APRIL 10-16, and UPSIDE also repeated as the top paid advertiser. THE HOME DEPOT returned to the top 10 from 25th place last week.

The list:

1. iHEARTRADIO (last week #1; 59016 instances)

2. UPSIDE (#2; 53319)

3. INDEED (#6; 45498)

4. PROGRESSIVE (#5; 43599)

5. ZIPRECRUITER (#3; 43134)

6. THE HOME DEPOT (#25; 41236) 7. BABBEL (#7; 41166)

8. SWIFFER (#10; 31911)

9. WENDY'S (#14; 29358)

10. GRAINGER (#9; 29111)

