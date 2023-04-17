Coming Soon

The fourth original scripted podcast created under TOPIC STUDIOS' development deal with AUDIBLE is "THE SPACE WITHIN," a science fiction mystery starring and executive produced by JESSICA CHASTAIN. The show, co-starring BOBBY CANNAVALE, ELLEN BURSTYN, MICHAEL STUHLBARG, SHEA WIGHAM, and CARMEN EJOGO and written by GREG O'CONNOR and JOSH FAGIN, will premiere as an AUDIBLE exclusive on JUNE 15th.

"THE SPACE WITHIN dynamically blends elements of sci-fi, mystery and thriller,” said AUDIBLE EVP/Head of U.S. Content RACHEL GHIAZZA. "The podcast’s riveting sound effects and storyline are headlined by JESSICA CHASTAIN, BOBBY CANNAVALE and ELLEN BURSTYN -- each of whom brings their complex characters to life. We’re thrilled to collaborate with TOPIC STUDIOS on another stand out series that truly gives our audiences an out-of-world experience."

Previous shows produced under the TOPIC STUDIOS-AUDIBLE deal were "THE MESSENGER," "AMERICAN ISIS," and "FINE GORILLA PERSON."

