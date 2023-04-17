Molinelli

HOOSIER AM/FM Top 40 WXXC (STAR 106.9)/MUNCIE-MARION, IN welcomed KYLE “LAWRENCE” MOLINELLI for Production Director/midday duties. He broke in at the UNIVERSITY OF AKRON’s WZIP and joined his new team on MONDAY 4/17.

STAR PD STACY SCOTT said, “We are ecstatic to welcome KYLE! The moment I spoke to KYLE, I knew he had the passion. It’s a rarity these days and I plan on embracing it!” With OM JOHN MORGAN adding, “KYLE’s energy is a perfect fit for STAR. He is about to do big things!”

