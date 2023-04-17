Cuff-Campbell (Photo: Nathan Zucker for BMI)

ELICE CUFF-CAMPBELL has joined BROADCAST MUSIC INC. (BMI) as Sr./Director Media Relations, NASHVILLE. In her new role, she will lead the communications efforts for BMI’s NASHVILLE and AUSTIN offices, as well as overseeing media relations for BMI events, including, showcases, #1 parties, award shows, festivals and more. She reports to LIZ FISCHER, BMI's VP/Corporate Communications & Marketing.

Prior to joining BMI, CUFF-CAMPBELL worked for NASHVILLE-based public relations firm THE GREEN ROOM for eight years as Sr./Publicist, where she worked with DIERKS BENTLEY, LADY A, THE WAR AND TREATY, and others. At BMI, she succeeds LAUREN BRANSON, who moved in JANUARY to the VP/Publicity role at RIVER HOUSE ARTISTS (NET NEWS 1/24).

CUFF-CAMPBELL said, "The passion for the songwriting community and the comradery at BMI are unmatched. I’m so fortunate to have this opportunity, and I am looking forward to this new chapter in my career."

"We’re thrilled to welcome ELICE to BMI," said FISCHER. "Her knowledge of the NASHVILLE music community is second to none, as is her enthusiasm for music and songwriting. She will be a wonderful partner to our NASHVILLE Creative team, helping to highlight the many ways they support BMI’s unmatched roster of songwriters, composers, and publishers."

