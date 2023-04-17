Jax In Lights

When the recent iHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS hit LOS ANGELES (NET NEWS 3/28) the company used a drone show provided by GlobalDroneNetwork.com the night before the show over HOLLYWOOD BLVD. to market the event.

Here is the way it looked over Hollywood Blvd, the night before the iHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS (3/27) 450 drones with a plug for the show as well as a big promo for one of the performing acts, JAX timed to the music “CINDERELLA SNAPPED.”

Programs typically use anywhere from 450 to as many as 700 drones. The whole program is mapped out in advance, and completely computer controlled.

Not only does this drone show put on a bigger-than-life marketing event on display, but the social media bonus of sharing the video adds to the event.

The CITY OF SAN DIEGO is using a drone show for the illumination festival in addition to the annual fireworks display, on JULY 4th.

