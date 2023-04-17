Christian and Femia (Christian photo: Chris Hollo)

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NASHVILLE (UMGN) has promoted LORI CHRISTIAN and ROB FEMIA to its executive team. CHRISTIAN is elevated to EVP/Marketing and FEMIA to EVP/Business & Legal Affairs for the label group, consisting of CAPITOL RECORDS NASHVILLE, EMI RECORDS NASHVILLE, MERCURY NASHVILLE and MCA NASHVILLE.

In her new role, CHRISTIAN will oversee UMG NASHVILLE’s Artist Development, Brands & Sponsorship, Creative Services, International Marketing and Media Marketing departments for the label group’s artist roster. CHRISTIAN rose to SVP/Marketing in 2020 after leading the company's publicity department since the 2012 merger of EMI and UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP.

UMGN Chair & CEO CINDY MABE said, "LORI’s understanding of storytelling and weaving our artists narratives into framing their stories has been a critical element of UMGN’s success. Artist development is such a defining feature that separates our artists, especially in a world where everyone is looking for immediate gratification. Having LORI in this leadership role to help drive the key [tenets] of artist development across all of UMGN is going to change our artist growth strategy. I am so excited to see how LORI leads and guides a new era in artist marketing across UMGN.”

FEMIA has more than 15 years of experience practicing entertainment law and an extensive knowledge of the industry. He joined UMG NASHVILLE in 2013 as Head/Business & Legal Affairs, and was upped to SVP in 2018.

MABE added of FEMIA, “It’s an honor to expand ROB’s leadership abilities beyond his vast business and legal knowledge. ROB has had a front seat in dealmaking for a while, but as we expand the new goals of UMGN, ROB is helping to write and build the next era of Country music business. With the industry changing so rapidly, ROB is an essential partner to our future as UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NASHVILLE, and his alignment and guidance of our staff and artists [are] critical to our success. It’s an honor to watch ROB shine and lead our company, and I am thrilled to have him join our executive team.”

